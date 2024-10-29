Quando Rondo, 6ix9ine, Charleston White & More Appear In New Lul Tim Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The multi-part documentary series debuts featuring new “details” and “evidence” related to the fatal shooting death of King Von.

Quando Rondo associate Lul Tim, who was previously accused in the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper King Von, is set to tell his own story in an upcoming documentary.

On Monday (October 28), Tim shared the official trailer for the multi-part documentary series, entitled The Book of Timothy, in an Instagram post on his personal profile. Narrated by the founder of the popular media platform SayCheese, the series includes appearances and interviews from Quando Rondo, Charleston White and 6ix9ine, among others.

“After almost 5 years of silence I Releases the never before told truth in The Book of Timothy,” Lul Tim wrote in the caption of the post he shared featuring the trailer.

The first episode of the series, which has been dubbed “A Mother’s Prayer” is available for purchase for $5.99 via an exclusive link provided by BMS Studios. Despite the majority of the content being held-up behind a virtual paywall, the trailer appears to show never-before-seen footage of Quando Rondo describing a shooting incident during which Lul Tim was wounded, along with testimony from Tim himself. The trailer also teases that newly discovered “details” and “evidence” will be disclosed in the doc.

The timing of the release of the documentary follows a number of developments in the longstanding feud between Quando Rondo and Lil Durk’s camps. Durk was arrested in a Florida earlier this month over his potential role in an alleged murder-for-hire plot connected to the 2022 shooting death of Quando’s associate Lul Pab.

The 32-year-old rapper was taken into custody on Thursday (October 24) and held without bond at the Broward County Jail. He faces a single count of murder-for-hire, according to court records, while five other alleged affiliates of OTF were detained in Chicago on charges related to the case. The individuals—identified as Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston—face a range of federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire involving death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death. If convicted, Lil Durk and his associates could face severe penalties, including life imprisonment or potentially the death penalty. Following news of Durk’s arrest, Quando Rondo released a single entitled “Life Goes On” which includes tributes to his late associates, including Lul Pab.

King Von was fatally shot during a fight outside an Atlanta Hookah lounge on November 6, 2020. Cops arrested Lul Tim the following day. He was charged with felony murder in King Von’s death. However, in August 2023, Tim’s attorney confirmed murder charges had been dropped.

“The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted,” Noah Pines said in a statement to XXL.

Watch the trailer in the post above.