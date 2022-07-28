Quando Rondo Addresses Reports He Was Rushed To The Hospital

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rumors claim the 23-year-old rapper is fighting for his life.

Was Quando Rondo the victim of fake news this week? According to the Georgia-bred rhymer, reports claiming he was near death in a hospital are completely untrue.

Speculation began circulating online that Quando Rondo had to be taken to a medical facility for an unknown reason. Several outlets shared posts claiming the Atlantic recording artist confirmed the news.

An alleged screenshot attributed to Rondo’s Instagram account quickly spread across social media. The image’s caption read, “Pray for me, in da hospital fightin for my life. 💔💔🙏🏾#fuClean.”

However, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s protégé came out to directly deny the rumors. Around eleven hours ago, Quando Rondo uploaded a faceless photo to his Instagram Story.

Under the picture, which appeared to be taken on an airplane, the 23-year-old “I Remember” performer wrote, “That’s s### fake ass hell I don’t even type like that ✈️.”

Then Quando Rondo returned to the Instagram platform about five hours later to add a short Triller video to his IG Story. In that clip, his followers got to see his face as he posed with a Stitch chain in his mouth.

Quando Rondo & His Entourage Have Been Connected To Violence In The Past

All this confusion about Quando Rondo’s current health status came after a shooting incident involving the Savannah representative last year. Reports claimed Rondo and his crew faced gunfire at a convenience store in Blackshear, Georgia.

Additionally, law enforcement linked an associate of Rondo to the shooting death of Chicago rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. Authorities named Timothy “Lul Tim” Leek as a suspect for the November 2020 killing outside an Atlanta hookah lounge.

Meanwhile, Quando Rondo continues to release new music. The “War Baby” single arrived in June. A visual for the track collected over 1.8 million views on YouTube. This year has also seen him publish official music videos for “Dead Wrong,” “Jakiyah,” “Six-0 Business,” “10.27” and “24.”