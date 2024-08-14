Quando Rondo Apologizes After Pleading Guilty In Federal Drug Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo accepted a plea deal to avoid harsher charges in a federal drug case. A state case is still pending against him.

Quando Rondo pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday (August 13). Federal prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine as part of a plea deal.

“I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah,” Quando Rondo said, per WSAV. “And I want to give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones, most of all to my daughters.”

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, accepted a plea deal in June. He was busted on federal drug charges in December 2023. He was out on bond for state-level drug and gang charges at the time of his arrest.

“I just want everybody to know I’m a changed person,” he declared on Tuesday. “I’m changing every day, and God got the last say so … I’m changing myself. It starts with yourself. Change starts at home.”

He added, “It don’t matter the circumstances. It don’t matter the levels of how bad something is. God could bring you out of anything. So, with that being said, like I said before, I’m walking my faith and not by sight. Nothing can break me. It’s just going to make me even more.”

State drug and gang charges are pending against Quando Rondo. A judge paused his state case until the federal drug case was settled.

Quando Rondo faced up to five years in prison for his federal drug charge. The 25-year-old rapper is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12. He will remain out on bond until his sentencing.

The Atlantic Records artist’s legal troubles weren’t limited to his two criminal cases. A man also sued him for a 2023 car crash. Quando Rondo allegedly caused “serious bodily injuries,” leaving the plaintiff with more than $8,000 in medical bills. The civil case is still open.