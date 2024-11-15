Quando Rondo Insists He Understands “Devil’s Advocate” Phrase Following Viral Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo has provided some insight on what caused his viral outburst during his latest interview. In an Instagram carusel post, the “Could’ve Been Me” rapper shared a compilation of moments from his recent interview with Akademiks, including clips of himself appealing to the youth, detailing his practices in prayer and thoughts on how the […]

In an Instagram carusel post, the “Could’ve Been Me” rapper shared a compilation of moments from his recent interview with Akademiks, including clips of himself appealing to the youth, detailing his practices in prayer and thoughts on how the beef between he and Lil Durk could’ve turned out differently. In the caption of the post, Quando Rondo both thanked the popular content creator for the interview opportunity while also highlighting it as “clickbait.”

“I had good conversation with DJ Akademiks even though the headline with clickbait,” Quando Rondo wrote. “Thanks AK for taking the time to come to Savannah and f##k with me.”

Quando Rondo keyed in on yet another moment from the interview, which has since gone viral, that saw him nearly walk out after Akademiks used the phrase “the devil’s advocate” as part of a question.

Though much of the discourse on social media centered around the idea that he didn’t know what the phrase meant, Quando Rondo denied that was the case and further pointed to his faith as the source of his reaction.

“Lol, I saw everyone’s jokes about about the devils advocate thing,” he wrote. “I know what it means I just don’t even joke about the devils name in anything.”

He asserted his desire to take back the narrative circulating within the news cycle to better serve himself and the “messages” he sees being spread about him.

“Here are few of my favorite parts from the interview.” he wrote. “I’m no longer letting the media push the wrong messages about me.”

Quando Rondo signed off in the message with a final note promoting his upcoming album Here For A Reason due out Friday (November 15).

Quando Rondo recently appeared in the multi-part documentary series entitled The Book of Timothy, which chronicles the personal testimony of his associate Lul Tim — who was previously accused in the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper King Von. Narrated by the founder of the popular media platform SayCheese, the series also includes appearances and interviews from Charleston White and 6ix9ine, among others.