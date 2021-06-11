Quavo & Kendrick Perkins Discuss Their Feud On ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Quavo versus Kendrick Perkins was perhaps the most unexpected Twitter feud of 2021. Their dispute made mainstream news over the weekend after the ESPN basketball analyst tweeted, “I see @QuavoStuntin still dropping them trash a$$ bars!!! Carry on…”

The diss directed at Quavo was a delayed response to the Migos member’s 2018 track “F### 12” which included the line, “Get no playin’ time, Kendrick Perkins.” Then Quavo clapped back on Twitter with a picture of Perkins taking an emoji punch.

Perkins quote-tweeted Quavo and added, “Thank God you’re back with the Migos because this photoshop uppercut is as close as you’ll ever get to a hit as a solo artist! Carry on…”

Thank God you’re back with the Migos because this photoshop uppercut is as close as you’ll ever get to a hit as a solo artist! Carry on… https://t.co/nVOrvsaLIA — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 8, 2021

The two men finally directly addressed each other during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. The show’s regular panelists Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, as well as moderator Molly Qerim, were on hand as Kendrick Perkins and Quavo discussed why the so-called “beef” began.

“I don’t got no beef man. He must’ve felt some type of way since I dropped them bars, and ever since then, he was saying my bars are weak, and I only was just stating facts,” explained Quavo. Plus, the Atlanta rapper suggested his lyrics were a way of defending his friend Drake after Perkins got into an on-court argument with the OVO leader during the 2018 NBA Finals.

According to Kendrick Perkins, Drake jumped into a friendly conversation between him and his former teammate Serge Ibaka which caused Perkins to address Drake like “the numbers on the house.” The 36-year-old Texas native also told Quavo he “probably still had Similac on [his] breath” when Perkins was helping the Boston Celtics win the 2008 NBA championship.

Both Quavo and Kendrick Perkins eventually acknowledged their highly-publicized back-and-forth was not a serious argument. Quavo said, “All jokes aside, it ain’t ever no beef with Big Perk and it’s all love. It was just a bar.” Perkins added, “If we had beef, we would’ve made hamburgers… It’s no beef, it’s just a little lip boxing and I’m all cool with it.”

In addition, Quavo took part in another First Take segment where the diehard Atlanta Hawks fan talked about his hometown team. The Quavo Huncho album creator expressed confidence that breakout star Trae Young and the Hawks will pick up a victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight (June 11).

The Atlanta Hawks versus Philadelphia Sixers game at Georgia’s State Farm Arena is scheduled to take place on the same day that Migos released their new album Culture III. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff’s latest studio LP features contributions by Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.