Quavo Responds To ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Dissing His Bars

The beef goes back at least three years.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Perkins took a direct shot at Quavo’s writing skills. The Migos member has now offered a response to the ESPN NBA analyst’s diss.

“I see @QuavoStuntin still dropping them trash a$$ bars!!! Carry on…,” tweeted Kendrick Perkins. Quavo fired back on Twitter by posting a photo of Perkins along with a caption promoting Migos’ upcoming Culture 3 album.

The exchange between Perkins and Quavo appears to be the latest round in their heated back and forth. On the 2018 song “F### 12” off the Quavo Huncho album, the Atlanta native rapped, “Get no playin’ time, Kendrick Perkins.”

Kendrick Perkins addressed his issues with Quavo during a 2019 interview. According to the former Boston Celtics player, the beef also somehow involved Drake.

“I almost got into it with Quavo cause he tried to put me on the song cause him and Drake real close,” said Perkins. “He tried to like diss me, he tried to say something like, he was talking about getting a girl’s number, and he was like ‘no playing time, Kendrick Perkins.’”

He continued, “So I was like uh, no, and you need to stick to staying with the Migos and not going solo. I kinda wanted to fire back because his album flopped anyway, I mean it was trash. I was just like why are these little dudes coming after me?”

.@QuavoStuntin and @KendrickPerkins have BEEF after the rapper tried to diss Perkins in a song 😤😤😤 Perkins tells @KristineLeahy his thoughts: "You need to stick to staying with the Migos and not going solo." 🤭 pic.twitter.com/CMBSMfvJke — Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) June 5, 2019

Quavo Huncho was not as commercially successful as the Migos projects Culture and Culture II. However, Quavo’s only solo LP did peak at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Gold certification from the RIAA.

Migos are set to release the third installment in the group’s Culture album series on Friday, June 11. The southern trio dropped the single “Straightenin” last month.

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff performed “Straightenin” at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul boxing event on June 6. Kendrick Perkins’s “trash a$$ bars” tweet seemed to be a reaction to the Migos’ ring entrance performance.