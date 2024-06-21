Quavo & Lana Del Rey Overcome Storms To Debut New Collab “Tough” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Heavy wind, rain and lightning plagued the concert at Boston’s Fenway Park, but Quavo and Lana Del Rey triumphed over the inclement weather.

Quavo and Lana Del Rey surprised fans with the debut performance of their new collab single, “Tough,” although hazardous weather conditions almost stopped them.

On Thursday evening (June 20), heavy wind, rain and lightning strikes plagued Lana Del Rey’s concert at Boston’s Fenway Park, and the show was almost canceled. The concert was due to get underway at 8:30, but there was still no sign of the singer nearly an hour later.

Del Ray took to Instagram to inform fans of the delays.” They are holding off the show until 9:00 because of the wind warnings. See you soon,’ she wrote on her Stories.

“They just cleared the stage,” she said in a video a short while later. “Every time the lightning strikes, we have to wait 20 minutes and it just keeps striking.”

Thankfully, the storm eventually subsided, and Lana Del Rey took to the stage, where Quavo would soon join her for the first live performance of “Tough.”

tough – lana del rey & quavo pic.twitter.com/pdE3McMZ6o — m (@fiercemony) June 21, 2024

Earlier this week, Quavo joined forces with Vice President Kamala Harris for the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit in Atlanta.

Held on the official “Takeoff Day“, the event was centered around Quavo’s mission to prevent gun violence following the death of his late nephew.