Quavo Offers Fans The Chance To Own Part Of ‘Takeover’ Movie Franchise

The ATL-raised entertainer plays the lead character in the street car racing flick.

Migos member Quavious “Quavo” Marshall will star in the upcoming action motion picture Takeover. Quavo, Quality Control’s Quality Films, and Trioscope announce the launch of the Takeover World community.

Takeover World will allow fans the chance to take part in the development of the Takeover franchise. Through NFT collections, consumers can get access to exclusive perks, including the chance to visit the film’s set, play a 3D-scanned extra in the movie, attend the wrap party, view live streams, and more.

“This project is the future of movie-making,” says Quavo. “It gets fans involved at the onset of Takeover World, the opportunity to own a piece of a new franchise and the ability to influence and be part of how an action feature gets made.”

Takeover World’s Sauce Club NFTs holders will be able to play a first-of-its-kind card collecting and trading game based on the characters from the Takeover universe. The first of four NFT card collections will drop in September.

🚨 HERE'S THE SCOUT CLUB REVEAL!! 🚨 Ain't it drippy!? The first batch of Scout Tokens have gone out to the OGs in Discord!! There's still time to win a Scout Club token, so jump in Discord for more info! Link in bio! #takeoverdotworld pic.twitter.com/tgVCzFVDXA — Takeover World (@takeoverdotwrld) July 28, 2022

Quavo Continues To Drop Music As He Moves Into Movies

“Takeover World is just our initial foray into the Web3 space, where entertainment intersects with crypto, and we plan to expand our capabilities exponentially,” says L.C. Crowley, CEO/co-founder of Trioscope. “We’re encouraging fans to get in the driver seat with us from the jump to help build the world and shape the story with us.”

Trioscope partnered with Bandwagon to advise and develop the project’s technology. Bandwagon CEO Harold Hughes adds, “As an avid moviegoer, I always wished that I could be more involved in the stories of some of my favorite films. This project is doing just that as we’re empowering viewers and enthusiasts to contribute directly to the movie while creating a community around the content.”

Additionally, Quavo continues to release new music as he takes further steps into the filmmaking world. The 31-year-old Atlanta native teamed up with his Migos colleague Takeoff for the “Us Vs Them” single featuring Gucci Mane.

As an actor, Quavo has appeared in the television/streaming series Atlanta, Black-ish, and Narcos: Mexico. Randall Emmett will also direct the “Workin Me” performer in Wash Me In The River. That movie’s cast includes Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, and Jack Huston as well.