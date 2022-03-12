Migos rapper Quavo is hoping to land another big acting role opposite Jack Harlow in the remake to “White Men Can’t Jump!”

Migos rap star Quavo is shooting his shot to land a role in the upcoming remake of “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Fellow rapper Jack Harlow has been tapped to play the character of Billy Hoyle, initially played by Woody Harrelson.

During an interview with TMZ, Quavo said he would love to play Sidney Deane; a role made famous by legendary actor Wesley Snipes.

“I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it,” Quavo said. “I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role.”

Unlike Jack Harlow, who will be making his film debut, Quavo already has prominent roles under his belt.

The Atlanta rapper starred opposite Robert de Niro in the movie “Wash Me In The River.”

He even performed his own stunts. Quavo has also had minor roles in TV shows like “Atlanta,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Black-ish.”

The original version of “White Men Can’t Jump” centered around two hustlers who team up to make some money playing street basketball.

The reboot of the classic is being penned by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who will also serve as producer of the flick, along with Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin and former NFL lineman Ryan Kalil.

So far, there is no word as to who will be cast as Gloria Clemente, whom sultry screen siren Rosie Perez originally played.