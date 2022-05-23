QueenzFlip’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Arrested For Fight After Allegedly Being Called The N-Word 

QueenzFlip shared a video of his daughter’s arrest after she got into a fight with a girl who said she was “KKK” and called her the N-word.

QueenzFlip has given a statement after his 12-year-old daughter was arrested following an altercation with another girl at a Brooklyn park. His son was also detained by cops.

He claimed his daughter got into a fight after being called the N-word by a group of kids who said they were “KKK.”

He posted a video of his daughter’s arrest on Instagram following the incident. “MY 12 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER & 17 YEAR OLD SON @queenzflipjr WERE ARRESTED FOR FIGHTING AFTER BEING CALLED A N*GG*R BY JEWISH KIDS IN MARINE PARK,” he wrote in the caption. “THEY DIDNT ARREST THE 16YEAR OLD GIRL MY DAUGHTER FOUGHT BECAUSE SHE HAD A CUT OVER HER EYE, & THEIR COMMUNITY CAME TOGETHER, THEIR AMBULANCE, THEIR COPS & ALL!!”

QueenzFlip then explained that he attempted to have a conversation with the girl’s parents but went to the wrong address. “The only thing that made me tear was Princess being worried about being removed from her special school program this summer,” he added. “I told her NO NOTHING CHANGES YOURE GOING.”

QueenzFlip Questions Why Both Parties Were Not Arrested

The social media personality provided further details of the incident on his YouTube page. He explained his daughter was at a park in Brooklyn with her 10-year-old brother and 15-year-old cousin when they got into it with a group of Jewish children. QueenzFlip said a girl in the group claimed to be “KKK” before being warned by others, “you better not touch her,” when his daughter told her she was “weird.”

Flip claims his daughter then touched the other girl on the forehead who responded by telling her “I will slap the s### out of you,” and called her the N-word before slapping her. He claims his daughter then punched and slapped the girl several times, causing a cut above her eyebrow.

The other children also got involved, including his 10-year-old son, before some older kids came and separated them. QueenzFlip’s daughter called him, and he sent his 17-year-old son to the park. He chased one of the boys he suspected of being involved and punched him when he caught up to him.

When QueenzFlip arrived at the park he claimed there were about seven “Jewish cop” cars and another 5 NYPD vehicles. They arrested his daughter and 17-year-old son, but not the other girl involved in the fight.

The children were eventually released without charge. However, QueenzFlip questioned why both kids weren’t arrested for fighting. “But why didn’t that young girl get arrested as well? Is it because they have their own cops, the Jewish community?” he asked. He said an officer explained the other girl was not detained because she had a cut over her eye.

“I’m proud that she stood up for what she believed in,” QueenzFlip said of his daughter. However, he added, “Sometimes we got to beat them at a mind game because they expect us to react with our hands. They race bait us. I’m a father, not a daddy and I’ll always be there for mine,” he concluded. Check out the video below.