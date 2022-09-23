Questlove Will Explain “Musical Genius” Of J Dilla In Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J Dilla’s estate gave its blessing to Questlove, who is developing a documentary about the influential producer.

Questlove is executive producing Dilla Time, a documentary about legendary producer J Dilla.

The documentary will be based on Dan Charnas’ best-selling book Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, The Hip Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm. The film marks another collaboration between Questlove and Joseph Patel, who worked together on the Oscar-winning Summer of Soul.

“Explaining musical genius is my mission,” Questlove said in a press release. “To be able to tell the world about the musician that had the most influence on me is a dream come true. Not just on me, but on an entire generation of musicians that everyone knows and loves. J Dilla was our teacher. And what he taught us was how to feel rhythm in a way we had ever felt before. I’m so honored to be a part of bringing his story to the world through this documentary.”

J Dilla’s estate endorses the documentary, citing its trust in Questlove. The Roots drummer was a collaborator and friend of the late Jay Dee.

“The estate of James Dewitt Yancey, and its wholly-owned production entity, Pay Jay Productions, Inc., which benefits J Dilla’s two children, his younger brother, and his mother, is proud to give its blessing to an amazing project created by discerning and talented filmmakers who knew J Dilla,” the estate said. “We trust the judgment of [Questlove], Joseph, Dan, and Scenario to elevate Dilla’s life, music, and legacy to their rightful place in the canon of music’s great innovators; and their film is the only documentary project we have endorsed.”

Questlove’s J Dilla documentary is described as “part biography, part musicology and part musical meditation.” It will be co-directed by Joseph Patel and Darby Wheeler.