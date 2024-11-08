Quincy Jones’ Daughter Rashida Pens Touching Tribute To “Genius” Late Father 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rashida Jones honored her late father, music legend Quincy, describing him as a “culture shifter” and “a channel for love.”

Rashida Jones shared a precious memory of her late father, music legend Quincy Jones, in the wake of his passing at age 91.

On Thursday (November 7), the actress and filmmaker paid tribute to the legendary composer who produced Thriller for Michael Jackson and worked with many other legendary artists, including everyone from Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra.

She shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby with her father alongside a heartfelt message.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life,” she explained. “He kept “jazz hours” starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work.”

Rashida recalled, “There was no safer place in the world for me.”

Categorizing Quincy Jones as “A giant. An icon. A culture shifter” and “A genius,” Rashida continued.

“His music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love,” she added. “He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

Rashida concluded her tribute to Quincy Jones, “I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

Quincy Jones died at his home in Bel Air, California, on Sunday (November 3). He was 91 years old.

Rashida Jones is one of Quincy’s seven children. The music icon was married to her mother, Peggy Lipton, from 1974 to 1990.