R. Kelly’s Team Forced Drake To Include Him As A Co-Lyricist On ‘CLB’ Album

Producer Noah “50” Shebib gives his reason why they “had” to credit the “Half on A Baby” singer.

Drake’s producer took to social media to explain why R. Kelly is mentioned as a co-writer on the song “TSU” on the artist’s new album Certified Lover Boy. He said that Team Kelly made the OVO hitmaker include the disgrace GRAMMY award-winner on the project.

On influencer RavynWngz’ Instagram, Saturday (Sept. 4) post about the controversy, Noah “50” Shebib, the Co-Founder of Drake’s company OVO commented his lengthy reason why the “Your Body’s Callin” singer was named.

AllHipHop.com reported that R. Kelly was accredited.

He said, “On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background.”

OG Ron C is a popular DJ and co-founder of Swishahouse with DJ Screw. He also happens to be signed to OVO Sound. Also according to his booking biography, it states that he is the label’s DJ.

Despite the relationship, OG Ron C’s appearance on the project was contingent on the R. Kelly song, the 1998 single “Half on a Baby,” being cleared and credited.

“It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it,” he continued.

Screenshot of OVO40’s comments regarding R. Kelly’s inclusion on the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album.

“Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics,” Shebib wrote. “But I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist.”

Shebib continued by sharing some of the things he is currently learning about the Chicago songwriter and producer through a book he is reading.

“It’s kinda wild cause I was just reading “Baby Girl” by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting. Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”

He further addressed the business aspect, he further commented, “I dont think we even knew about it until the final hours when through clearance we discovered it. At that point it’s about the integrity of the art for the artist and that’s not my place to mess with it. I’m an engineer ultimately my job is to help an artist deliver their vision. There’s lots I don’t agree with and I voice my opinion but I definitely don’t subscribe to all the lyrics. I’m worried about sound and sonics melodies and progressions that’s my place.”

“most likely his publisher got paid and I assume a lot of those assets are are already diverted, also to be clear, the value of that to him won’t cover his lawyer for a week lol! That song has multiple samples and tbh I don’t think there’s a lot there to go around,” he wrote.