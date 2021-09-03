Drake Credits R Kelly As Co-Lyricist on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album … Forgets His Loyalty to Aaliyah

On fan tweeted about the rapper’s rumored relationships with under-aged girls like, Billy Eillish and Milly Bobby Brown, and suggested that he might have more in common with R. Kelly than the music.

Rapper Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has dropped early morning on Friday, September 3, and it appears that the Canadian hitmaker has boldly included R. Kelly as a co-lyricist on one of his songs. The song that the disgraced R&B singer appears to have co-written is “TSU.”

Also included as contributors to the song are Justin Timberlake, C. Cross, and F. Hills.

While it is unclear what part of the song, Kelly wrote, fans are wondering if the inclusion of the accused pedophile is an act of support or a wise decision. At the moment, the 54-year-old is the center of a federal trial in New York City, facing charges of racketeering “predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor, and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity.”

During the trial, which is already 11 days in, the jury has met several women (and one man) who have testified that not only did the “Bump N’ Grind” singer initiate sexual relationships with them when they were teens, but also gave them genital herpes. One woman, who is referred to as Faith, says that not only did he transmit the incurable disease to her, but did not tell her. She only realized she had it when she saw sores in her mouth and on her v##### afterward.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Kelly, when he was 27, also illegally married his protégé, Aaliyah Haughton, when she was 15. The officiant of that 1994 ceremony also took the stand, saying that the singer’s team offered him $25 to $50 to perform the nuptial. The marriage was annulled, and sadly the starlet died six years later.

Drake has gone on record declaring his love for the deceased singer. In 2009, he referenced her songs in his verse on “Bedrock.” In 2010, he used a sample of “Are You That Somebody” on his song “Unforgettable” on his Thank Me Later album. On the anniversary of her death in 2010, he wrote a letter in Rap Radar to the “One in A Million” singer, using her middle name. In it, he expressed how deeply her death impacted him.

And in 2011, in addition to getting a tattooed portrait of Aaliyah on his back, he shouted her out on the first verse of his song “Take Care.” That same year, he got in commemoration of the tenth year of her demise, an ear monitor with her picture on it.

Fans believe that his including R. Kelly on this CLB album just seems disrespectful to her memory.

“Bruh drake had r kelly on the credits wtf”

“People are defending this R. Kelly credit, talking about “it’s a sample”… okay?????? So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he’d have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check/royalties. He could’ve done away with the sample/track, he clearly doesn’t care.”

“Watch Drake get a pass for that R Kelly sample.”

“Damn forgot about this.. years from now we really might find out Drake is just like R. Kelly”