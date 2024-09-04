Ralo Fires Back Boosie Badazz In Heated Rant: “Rather Have A War Than A Conversation SMH”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ralo denied dissing Boosie for clout and claimed he’s helped Boosie in the past, giving him money when he was short.

Boosie Badazz and Ralo are continuing their back and forth after recently reigniting their beef.

Ralo fired the first shot, claiming he didn’t want to be “on stage like Boosie rapping when he 40, 50 years old.” Boosie returned fire, accusing Ralo of clout chasing and trashing his musical talent in a fiery X (Twitter) rant on Thursday (September 3).

Ralo swiftly responded on Instagram Live, insisting he did not diss Boosie. He also questioned why the Louisiana rapper would be at him for saying he doesn’t want to be performing “at a certain stage” in his career.

He also insisted that there is nothing wrong with “the G.O.A.T.s” performing in their 40s and 50s, it’s just not for him.

“When I get that age, I want to be worshiping my Lord,” he asserted. “I want to be deep involved in my religion and in my community.”

Elsewhere during the Live, he claimed he had helped Boosie financially before but never publicized it. “You sent your girlfriend over there to get some money,” he added. “Not for no features, not for no verses, just because you needed it.”

Moreover, Ralo continued to deny Boosie’s snitching allegations, inviting him to “a paperwork party.”

Meanwhile, Boosie continued on X (Twitter). He repeated the clout-chasing allegations and arguing that Ralo is trapped in a prison mindset.

“U LOOKING FOR CLOUT IM LOOKING FOR BAGZ OF MONEY N SUCCESS!” he began. “YOUR MIND HAS NOT ELEVATED AT ALL BRO FROM BEING N PRISON.”

Additionally, he claimed going to jail “DONT MAKE US REAL ‘IT MAKE US STUPID’.”

Ralo replied, rejecting the clout-chasing claims and stating that “Auntie” Boosie should be honored to help “us youngsters before we crash out.”

He added, “N##### rather have a war than a conversation… smh [face palm emoji].”