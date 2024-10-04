Ralo & Kenny Muney Squash Young Dolph Beef: “Grown Man Business”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ralo annoyed Paper Route Empire artist Kenny Muney by saying Boosie Badazz disrespected the late Young Dolph.

Ralo reconciled with Kenny Muney after getting called out for comments about Young Dolph. Ralo said he talked to Kenny Muney, one of Young Dolph’s artists, to resolve their issues in an Instagram Stories post.

“My brother @kennymuney told me how he felt and he was right,” he wrote. “What’s understood ain’t gotta be explained we following each other back bih!! #PREFAMGOON BUSINESS.”

Kenny Muney responded, “That’s grown man business when u can admit u wrong,” he wrote. “I know yo love for Dolph pure just remember the part we talked about.”

Earlier this week, Ralo condemned Boosie Badazz for praising Yo Gotti. Ralo believed Boosie was disrespectful considering revelations from the Young Dolph murder trial. The public learned Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook put a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in 2021.

Kenny Muney didn’t appreciate Ralo’s attempt to defend Young Dolph’s honor. The Paper Route Empire artist said he lost respect for Ralo.

“All that playing click bait or whatever y’all call that s### in the name of my n#### it only last so long!!” Kenny Muney wrote. “It’s real [blood], sweat n tears behind [Young Dolph]. Y’all want whatever it is y’all want but y’all ain’t tryna get no straightening bout my n####. Quit speaking on speaking on situations wit them folks on the other side cause it ain’t a game!! If anybody know @youngdolph he don’t give a damn what nobody else doing or who f##### wit who let my n#### rest!!”

He added, “If you love Dolph, love him, hold his legacy but quit speaking on beef. Quit speaking on street s### unless u on dirt cause we the ones gotta face it later.”

Justin Johnson, one of Young Dolph’s killers, was convicted of murder in September. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.

Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s murder, is due back in court on October 9. Cornelius Smith, who admitted to killing Young Dolph with Johnson, is scheduled to return to court in November.