Ralo Slams Boosie Badazz Over Yo Gotti Link-Up 

Ralo called out Boosie Badazz for praising Yo Gotti, insisting it was disrespectful to the late Young Dolph and his family.

Ralo is reviving his issues with Boosie Badazz, calling him out for praising Yo Gotti.

According to Ralo, Boosie giving Yo Gotti his flowers was disrespectful to the late Young Dolph. The CMG founder faced backlash amid the Young Dolph murder trial last month. Cornelius Smith testified that he shot the rapper to collect a $100,000 hit put out by Yo Gotti’s late brother, Big Jook.

On Monday (September 30), Boosie shared a video of a recent parking lot encounter with Yo Gotti. The pair dapped each other before sharing their mutual appreciation.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” Boosie captioned his post. “I SEEN YO COME UP ⬆️ @yogotti ME N DIS N#### GO WAY BACK EARLY 2000’s n he looked out for MOMS WHEN I WAS GONE.”

However, Ralo responded to a clip of the meeting circulating on X (Twitter) and was not impressed.

“Boosie should’ve at least let Dolph family grieve from the trail before he did this lame as s###,” Ralo tweeted. “And idc what nobody say‼️”

Boosie and Ralo have recently aired their issues on social media. The former collaborators fell out over snitching allegations. Boosie called Ralo a rat. Ralo denied the claims.

They traded jabs on social media with Ralo even calling out Boosie for a fade. However, after his tweet, Ralo said he “failed the test” after previously vowing to stop speaking on the Louisiana native.

“I just seen the s### with him and old boy and that s### just like struck a nerve,” he explained. “But that’s my word from now on I ain’t going to say s### about the n####.”