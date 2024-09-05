Ralo Wants Different Type Of Boosie Fade: “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout That MF Haircut”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz and Ralo’s beef reignited due to social media insults. The two have been at odds since Boosie accused Ralo of snitching.

Ralo proposed a boxing match against Boosie Badazz to settle their beef. The Atlanta-bred rapper referenced the “Boosie fade” while discussing their issues on Thursday (September 5).

“You think you just gone go up on me while im in prison can’t fight for myself and when i get out I wasn’t gone say s###,” Ralo wrote on Instagram. “Man you crazy as hell you gotta give me ah fade or sum (BOXING MATCH) and I ain’t talkin about that mf haircut. You let niccas pull up and turn you against me, but when I try to pull up and show my part you dodging me. Like what the hell part of the game that is bruh???”

He continued, “Yawl niccas be blowing me wit this lame axx sht I sware. This ain’t bout who can rap the best or who the most gangster my people just wanna get to the bottom of this sht. If ah nicca around you and they ain’t telling you to do the right thing then you need to kick them off from round you. Ima delete everything I said off my page for the people, but that conversation is needed fam…”

Boosie and Ralo collaborated in the past, but their relationship deteriorated over snitching allegations. Boosie called Ralo a rat. Ralo denied the allegations.

The bad blood between the two resurfaced this week after Ralo said he didn’t want to be “on stage like Boosie rapping when he 40, 50 years old.” Boosie responded on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I HAVE NOT SPOKE ON YOU N YEARS @ralofamgoon,” Boosie wrote. “U STILL HURT BY WHAT U DID!! WHAT U DID lol IM GRATEFUL THAT IM STILL MAKING 150k A WEEKEND N SELLING OUT SHOWS. U DONT HAVE A RAP CAREER N WILL NEVER HAVE ONE!! N U RIGHT U SHOULD BE A CEO. CAUSE ONE THING YOU CANT DO ‘IS MAKE MUSIC.’ GOD DID NOT GIVE U THAT TALENT #leavehiphopalone.”

Ralo claimed his comment wasn’t intended to be a diss.