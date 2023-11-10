Ralo Begins Post-Prison Chapter With “First Day Out” Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Listen to the southerner’s new track.

Terrell Davis, better known as the rapper Ralo, became a free man once again. After spending close to six years in federal prison, the Atlanta native made his musical comeback this week.

Today (November 10), Ralo released the “First Day Out” single via 300 Entertainment. The Famerica Records founder will also premiere an official music video for the song.

“I’ve seen since I’ve been incarcerated nearly 6 years everybody choosing sides and becoming allies with one another, and I just wanted to acknowledge that fact that I chose to love over it all,” Ralo stated.

He also added, “I chose to love over the streets. I chose to love over everything that has happened in the world. So I wanted to highlight that because there’s a lot of wickedness going on.”

Ralo exited the penitentiary on Wednesday, November 8 after serving time for drug, firearm, and money laundering convictions. In 2021. Drake, Meek Mill, T.I., and other Hip-Hop stars petitioned President Joe Biden for his release.

“A lot of people trying to sabotage one another and trying to knock each other down so they can stand over the next man,” said Ralo. “I just wanted the world to know I’m satisfied, I’m humble.”

The 28-year-old rhymer continued, “I’m appreciative, and I’m grateful for what I got. I’m happy with everything I’ve accomplished thus far and I hope to keep continuing to build.”