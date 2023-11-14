Ralo Slams “Haters” Over “Lame” Suggestion He Dissed Moneybagg Yo And CMG  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ralo called out his “haters,” claiming they “twist my words for clout and views,” and denied any beef with Moneybagg Yo and CMG.

Ralo is responding to the “haters” who claim he was taking shots at Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and Moneybagg Yo in his “First Day Out” single following his release from prison.

After spending nearly six years in federal prison, Ralo walked out of prison as a free man on November 8. Just two days later, he dropped his comeback single, paying tribute to those who supported him financially while he was behind bars and pledging his allegiance to Gucci Mane.

“I love Wop so I can’t never sign with CMG/ It ain’t no beef it’s just respect – they gon’ respect this s###,” Ralo raps on the track. “They disrespect this s###, I promise we might wreck this b####!” Check out the video below.

Ralo Denies Dissing Moneybagg Yo And CMG

However, some listeners claimed Ralo was reigniting a beef with Moneybagg Yo on “First Day Out” and taking aim at the label.

Ralo took to Instagram Monday (November 13) to deny any beef. He called out his “haters,” accusing them of twisting “my words for clout and views.”

The Famerica Records founder clarified, “the first thing I did when I walked out of prison was got on my knees thanking our lord, but the haters will never acknowledge the good, they only hear and see drama & evil.” He also said any suggestion he “dissed CMG & Money Bagg” is “lame.”

Ralo continued, “They be so quick to try and twist my words for clout and views. You don’t have to ever guess when it comes to me because Idgaf about the industry. A lot of us just don’t believe in the same sht, so we won’t ever see eye to eye.”

He declared, “Every word I said on that song is what I’m standing and dying on,” and told fans to keep watching.

“We finna give yawl the greatest show on Earth,” Ralo concluded. “I planned this sht 6 years straight. It’s my turn!!!”