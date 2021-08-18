RapCaviar Names Mike WiLL Made-It, Mustard & Metro Boomin As The Best Producers Of The 2010s

Who do you think should take the fourth spot as one of the top beatmakers of the decade?

RapCaviar likes to ignite conversations about the GOATs of Hip Hop culture. This week, the popular Spotify brand questioned which production minds dominated the 2010s.

“Mike WiLL Made-It, Mustard, Metro Boomin, and ______ really ran the 2010s behind the boards. What producer is filling that 4th spot?🤔,” the @RapCaviar account tweeted on Tuesday. The post also included a photoshopped image of all three men’s imaginary jerseys hanging in the rafters.

A follow-up tweet listed Pi’erre Bourne, Wheezy, Hit-Boy, and Boi-1da as options for the final selection on the list of most-celebrated 2010s beatmakers. RapCaviar tweeted, “Locked in these top choices based on your responses. What producer do you have taking the 4th spot?👀.”

Previously, RapCaviar christened Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole as the faces of the Hip Hop Mount Rushmore for the 2010s decade. Twitter users later voted Nicki Minaj in as the fourth rapper for the accolade.

J. Cole and Drake also made the 2021 All-RapCaviar First Team along with Polo G, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Plus, RapCaviar picked Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and Pooh Shiesty for the Second Team as well as Young Thug, Tyler, The Creator, and Migos for the Third Team.

In July, RapCaviar followers bestowed another honor on J. Cole by crowning him as Hip Hop’s 2021 Most Valuable Player. “Back in Blood” rhymer Pooh Shiesty won the brand’s Rookie Of The Year award for 2021.