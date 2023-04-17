Rapper Archie Eversole’s Brother, Alexander Krause, Indicted For His Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After the grand jury’s ruling, the celebrity’s brother is facing an assault and weapons charge, outside of his murder.

The brother of rapper Archie Eversole, Alexander Krause, has been indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury for his 2022 death.

AllHipHop.com reported on the tragedy last April.

According to reports, the “We Ready” chart-topper was shot and killed by his brother. The actual assault is said to have happened on March 25th on Golf Vista Circle at a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Police arrived on the scene and saw Eversole wounded by a firearm. However, he did not die there. The entertainer passed days later – while being treated in a local hospital.

The rapper behind the popular sports pre-game anthem was only 37 at the time of his premature demise.

The indictment came a year after his death on April 4th.

Krause will face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to WSB-TV.

Eversole was the creator of the pre-match war cry for the Atlanta United soccer team.

The team released a statement after his death:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

No statements have been made from the family regarding the indictment.