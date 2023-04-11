Rapper Blueface Signs Contract To Box TikTok Star Ed Matthews In Upcoming Fight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This will be both of the boxers second professional fight in the ring.

California rapper Blueface has signed his contract with Kingpyn Boxing to fight British TikTok star Ed Matthews in an upcoming tournament opening on April 22.

The fight will happen in London, according to Mirror UK.

This will be the first time that Blueface has stepped in the ring since fought and beat Kane Trujillo on the Bare Knuckle FC card.

AllHipHop.com reported on his debut on July 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fl. Although BKFC 19 was headlined by former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovich, Blueface completely stole the show.

After beating down Trujillo and winning by a unanimous decision, the real action came shortly after Blueface was proclaimed the winner.

For some reason, a “fan” jump in the ring and threw a punch at Blueface, causing all hell to break loose. Blueface went nuts as he threw haymakers at the spectator, as a full brawl involving almost a dozen people broke out in the middle of the rain.

It has taken a few years for the stars to align to get him back in the ring.

Blueface took to social media to talk about his upcoming fight with Matthews.

“Finally got a call, man’s got a fight,” he said.

“Some dude from Australia or the UK,” Blueface continued. “I don’t know who the f*** is that guy, they called with the cheque, you know what we going to do, on God.”

The “Thotiana” rapper and Matthews will be on an equal playing field as both have only boxed once in the ring.