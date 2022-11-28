Rapper Headie One Fights Opps In London Sony Music Building

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sources believe the fight stemmed from gang beef.

Two British rappers were in a “terrifying” fight at their record label, scaring administrators, executives, and others in the building.

According to The Daily Mail, on Wednesday, November 23rd (during lunch hours), rapper Headie One and one of his opps got it cracking at the Sony Music Headquarters in London, England.

The 28-year-old artist, who has appeared on the nation’s Top 10 charts, was violently engaged in the company’s canteen, similar to an American cafeteria.

The artists were both up at the label for separate business meetings, but when they saw each other, sources say, it was up. Reports said frightened employees hid under tables as the friction erupted into a brawl.

One person said, “It was one of the most frightening experiences of my life.”

“You don’t expect to go to work and to be dragged into something like this…there was blood on the floor,” the witness explained. “These two people clearly hate one another, but for it to take place while you’re eating your lunch was shocking. There was food everywhere, as well as blood. It was terrifying.”

It is believed that there are gang overtones to the fight because there is a long-running feud between the Tottenham guys and Wood Green guys, two areas of the capital known to be at odds, according to The Daily Mail.

The international music conglomerate took a quick stance on the violence, saying in a statement released on Sunday, November 27th, “Sony Music takes the safety of its staff very seriously. This is now a police matter, so we cannot comment further.”