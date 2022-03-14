Skyzoo, Sticky Fingaz, Young Dirty Bastard, Jeru The Damaja, Akrobatik and more appear on a protest song about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Helping Is Trendy foundation recruited American and Polish rappers to create a protest song in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Skyzoo, Sticky Fingaz, Young Dirty Bastard, Jeru The Damaja and Akrobatik contributed to the new single “No Fight!” along with multiple Polish artists. The song aims to raise money for the creation of a shelter for mothers, children and pregnant women fleeing Ukraine.

“Our foundation specializes in helping children and mothers, primarily through neonatal departments in Polish hospitals,” Helping Is Trendy president Krzysztof Gorzkiewicz said in a press release. “Last year, we managed to organize support for them worth over PLN 3 million, now we want to implement a project that has long been born in our [country] in the face of the war, which turned out to be particularly and urgently needed.”

Proceeds from “No Fight!” will be used to build the “House of Brave Mother” shelter in Poland. If the war in Ukraine stops, the shelter will remain open for mothers and children seeking refuge from any conflict.

“Our foundation comes from Kalisz, and this is a bit obliging, because although Kalisz is known primarily as the oldest city in Poland”, Gorzkiewicz noted. “One must definitely remember that it is a war-experienced city because it was one of the most damaged cities of World War I. In August 1914 it was almost razed to the ground, as a border city at that time it was the first target of the war that broke out then between Russia and Germany.”

Donate directly to the Helping Is Trendy foundation’s fundraiser here.

Listen to “No Fight!” below.