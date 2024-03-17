Rapsody Explains Sanaa Lathan’s Role in Shaping New Album “Please Don’t Cry”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapsody’s new single and album stand as a testament to the power of friendship and mutual inspiration.

In the realm of Hip-Hop, the impact of personal connections and mutual inspiration often propels artists to new heights.

Such is the case with Rapsody’s latest musical offering, her single “Stand Tall” and the forthcoming album Please Don’t Cry.

The influence and encouragement of actress Sanaa Lathan have played a pivotal role in Rapsody’s creative process for this project.

Rapsody, a three-time Grammy-nominated artist, reveals that “Stand Tall” was the conceptual spark that ignited the creation of her fourth studio album.

She shares, “I would say it represents my desire to speak to my humanness in the most free way. It started me on the journey, and it required me to be fearless, which is why I titled it ‘Stand Tall’ – be firm in who you are, legs straight, shoulder back, chest out,” Rapsody explained.

Lathan encouraged and supported Rapsody’s pursuit of authenticity and self-expression. Rapsody regards Lathan as a significant influence and friend.

Lathan’s journey and vulnerability inspired Rapsody to embrace her truth, a theme that resonates throughout the album.

“Rapsody never ceases to amaze me with her poetic genius. So thrilled to see her put out her latest masterpiece with this new level of vulnerability and authenticity; all layered over infectious beats. Can’t wait for the world to experience this one,” Sanaa Lathan said.

The connection between Rapsody and Lathan extends beyond personal affinity; it delves into the roots of Hip-Hop itself.

Sanaa Lathan, an acclaimed actress known for her roles in movies such as “Love & Basketball” and “Brown Sugar,” has Hip-Hop in her lineage.

Her father, Stan Lathan, is a renowned figure in the Hip-Hop world, having directed hip-hop classics like “Beat Street” and produced “Def Comedy Jam.”

This shared heritage has no doubt enriched their collaboration and mutual understanding.

“Sanaa was one of my guides and supporters on that journey. She offered so much insight, support, and tools to usher me through; as well as inspiring me with her own vulnerability. I’m grateful to have a friend in her and why I wanted to have this conversation with her first. She’s one of the biggest reasons I was even able to finish the album,” Rapsody added.

Rapsody’s Please Don’t Cry, now available for pre-order, is brimming with introspection and the raw honesty that her audience has come to expect.

Beyond the vulnerability, the album also features an ensemble cast of collaborators, including Phylicia Rashad, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Alex Isley, and Baby Tate.

The project has been four years in the making and aims to explore the depth of Rapsody’s talent more profoundly than ever before.

Please Don’t Cry is set to drop on May 17th.