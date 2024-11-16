Ray J Apologizes To Pastor Jamal Bryant For Threatening To “Snatch Somebody Off The Pulpit” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ray J was heated over an interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant, lashing out at him in a menacing Instagram video.

Ray J is walking back his remarks, apologizing to Pastor Jamal Bryant for threatening him over a podcast episode. Earlier this week, the “One Wish” hitmaker went off in an Instagram video following an appearance on the Atlanta pastor’s podcast.

“Yo, I got nothing but love for Pastor Bryant. Shoutout to Jamal Bryant… but if y’all play that interview, somebody getting snatched off the pulpit,” he raged. “Don’t play the interview, it’s not cleared, it’s out of bounds. Me and Pastor Bryant need to talk because the way I was treated was dirty and illegal.”

He added, “I don’t want nobody to play that f###### interview—I don’t care if you from the church or not. Be respectful and do people right. Don’t call people out they name. Don’t make people feel like they not safe in a place that they thought they were safe. I’m telling you right now, we need to work it out because if we don’t, it’s gon’ be a problem.”

Pastor Bryant Disheartened By Ray J’s “Unfounded Threats”

Pastor Jamal Bryant responded to the “unfounded threats and baseless accusations” on IG the following day, saying Ray J’s remarks were “both surprising and disheartening.”

He added, “We ensured that specific comments with potential legal ramifications were edited out of the interview.”

Ray J eventually calmed down and apologized to Pastor Bryant in a second Instagram video.

“Speaking that kind of language to a pastor is unbelievable. It’s uncalled for,” he said, adding, “It’s disrespectful; it’s distasteful. It’s disgraceful.”

He then admitted he was “going through it in the interview in real time.” Ray J said he “lost it” because he was “scared” that things he said “could affect me legally.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Bryant’s interview with Ray J was released on Friday (November 15). The singer and entrepreneur revealed one of his darkest moments during the talk, recounting a near-suicide attempt.