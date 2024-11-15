Ray J Explains How—& Why—He Tried To Kill Himself In Cancun

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a candid talk with Pastor Jamal Bryant, Ray J opened up about his near-suicide attempt and the struggles of living under public scrutiny.

Ray J has always been a figure of intrigue, but in a candid and raw conversation with Pastor Jamal Bryant, he peeled back the layers of his struggles, including a near-suicide attempt, his complicated public persona, and his journey of growth.

The singer and entrepreneur revealed one of his darkest moments during a stay in Cancun, Mexico.

“I climbed off the roof and I went off to the side of the roof, and I just laid down,” Ray J confessed. “If I fall off, then it was meant to be.”

He described lying there for hours, contemplating the precipice between life and death, before eventually being found and rescued by hotel staff.

The chilling admission highlighted the silent battles he faced while keeping up appearances for the cameras.

Ray J admitted that his public image had been both a blessing and a curse, often defining him in ways that felt untrue.

“I’ve lied about my whole life,” he said, reflecting on the facade he maintained for the sake of fame.

Living under constant scrutiny, he shared how the public’s perception of him as a character overshadowed the truth.

“People don’t know the intelligence behind the whole setup of everything,” he noted, alluding to the complex balancing act of being a businessman and a public figure.

Despite being controversial, Ray J acknowledged that his past mistakes were a learning experience.

“Throughout my mistakes, people have probably made mistakes too,” he said, expressing hope that his transparency could resonate with others. “I’ve always been willing to hold myself accountable, be apologetic, and take the L.”

Pastor Bryant, echoing the sentiment, encouraged him to embrace his transformation.

“You’ve outlived the past,” the pastor said, a statement that struck a chord with Ray J. The conversation also revealed his commitment to his children, emphasizing his desire to leave behind a legacy rooted in truth.

“I want my kids to live through my truth,” Ray J declared, visibly emotional, when referencing his children with Princess Love. “Not through the speculations of this and that.”

The conversation wasn’t all heavy; it had moments of lightness and humor, like when the pair referenced Future in an attempt to name drugs that helped people fight depression.