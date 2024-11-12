Ray J Reveals Attempt On His Life: “They Tried To Shoot Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a video posted on Tuesday morning Ray J claimed somebody tried to take his life in a shooting.

On Tuesday morning (November 12), the singer-turned-entrepreneur took to his Instagram Story with a disturbing announcement. In a black-and-white video, Ray J explained there was an alleged attempt on his life.

“N##### just tried to shoot me,” he stated. “They tried to kill me, n####.”

Ray J didn’t share any more details regarding the alleged shooting but indicated he was being pressured to apologize for something.

“And you want me to apologize?” he added. “F### you.”

Ray J has been making headlines in recent weeks over his remarks about the allegations against Sean Diddy” Combs. He recently claimed to have had multiple altercations with Diddy’s sons.

“We didn’t have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club,” Ray J explained before admitting that he started the argument. “This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened and so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.”

He added, “It was just a crazy night. I got over cocky and said some things that were out of bounds. I said some over the top things that had to do with sodomy and other things and I wasn’t proud of myself about what I did.”

There is no indication Ray J’s recent remarks about an attempt on his life is connected to his issues with the Combs siblings.