Ray J Blasts Kris Jenner For Trying To Ruin His Family

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The reality show star accuses Jenner of making a Black man look horrible.

The history between William “Ray J” Norwood and the Kardashian-Jenner family is very complicated. A case could be made that Ray J’s infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian launched the billion-dollar Kardashian-Jenner empire.

Earlier this year, supposed unreleased footage from the Kim Kardashian, Superstar adult movie became a topic on The Kardashians reality show. Kim Kardashian claimed her estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, retrieved the tape from Ray J.

In response, Ray J accused Kim Kardashian of lying. It appears the R&B singer still has some animosity towards the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Ray got involved in a blowup between Kanye West and family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kanye West shared a supposed text message exchange with one of Kris Jenner’s children that included a request for Ye to stop publicly mentioning Jenner because it causes the 66-year-old woman unnecessary stress. The Shade Room re-posted West’s Instagram post. Ray J then jumped into the comment section.

“What about my mom, Kris?” wrote Ray J. “[You’re] telling people false stories about me, making the Black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything [for] your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh.

The Love & Hip Hop reality show star continued, “You don’t think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does.”

Ray J has two children with fellow Love & Hip Hop cast member Princess Love. The former couple also seems to have a strained relationship, evidenced by Ray and Love’s interaction on a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.