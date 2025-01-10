Ray J Looses His Mind Over Sukihana’s New Boyfriend—Crashes Out On Stream & On Text

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out why Ray J is furious with Sukihana in his latest social media rant. Is their alleged romance about to be exposed?

Ray J has vowed to expose Sukihana in his latest social media rant.

For those who may have missed it, Sukihana recently posted-and-deleted a photo of a man she claimed was her “only boyfriend” following her back-and-forth with Ray J’s ex-wife Princess Love last year in December. In addition to the photo she shared, an Instagram post by the mystery man, whose username is @goodrxsnoop, is going viral.

In the carousel of images he appears to be going on trips and doing even more couples adventures with Sukihana, who he professed his love for in a sappy caption on the post — to which she reciprocated in the comments section.

Given that Ray J and Sukihana have been rumored to be involved with each other romantically, the “One Wish” hitmaker did not find the posts appeasing and proceeded to go off in a video in which he threatened to expose everything.

“Suki and her boyfriend Snoop got me f*cked up,” Ray J wrote in the caption of the video he shared to his Instagram Story. “I’m petty today 2025 was supposed to be a positive year but things have changed.”

In the video he continued, “This might be one of the most all-time rants I’ve done and I’m doing it on Twitch — and my first topic is Suki.”

As if his threats to verbally violate Sukihana weren’t enough, Ray J also ended up harassing her boyfriend via text message.

“Got dat N*ggA Mad He Say He Goin On A Rant,” Sukihana’s boyfriend wrote in a Instagram story post taunting Ray J over the exchange.

The Man also shared screenshots of the messages in addition to a photo of himself reportedly wearing a custom chain Ray J recently had designed, alluding to the idea that he finessed him out of the jewelry. While the chain could be just a tactic being used to troll Ray J, it is worth noting that the text message thread shows someone appearing to signal they got cops involved into the situation. If that’s the case, that means this whole thing could be bigger than just beef over Sukihana.

See the screenshot of the text exchange between Ray J and Sukihana’s man in the post above.