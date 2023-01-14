Ray J Slams Tyrese In Defense Of Eddie Murphy’s Will Smith Joke At Golden Globes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ray J is coming to the defense of Eddie Murphy. The legendary comedian became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (January 10) after his appearance at the 80th Golden Globes. As Murphy was accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award, he made a joke about the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap.

“I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind,” he said. It’s very simple. There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f###### mouth!”

🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Tyrese evidently had a problem with Eddie Murphy’s joke and condemned him for continuing to bring up the March 2022 incident. As he explained on Instagram: “I’m still team WILL SMITH there’s nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life…….I’m just saying man…. Move on already.”

Ray J angrily fired back: “Tyrese better mind his own biz! You not on Eddie level!!! To think you can tell Axel Foley or Hakeem the Prince of Zamunda to ‘move on already??’ He’s #1 in his acting campaign still to this day! REAL LEGEND! You BETTER show some respect Tyrese! Before Will slap you back into your reality! Yeah i said it! You know how I feel about you and your antics! Don’t play with my mentors!! It wont end well!!”

The Oscar ceremony became one of the most talked about topics in 2022 after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the middle of his monologue. Rock had just made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett. Although he initially laughed along with the crowd, Pinkett wasn’t amused. Smith took it upon himself to march onstage and hit Rock. After returning to his seat, he shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out your f###### mouth!” Consequently, Smith was banned from an Academy-related events for 10 years.