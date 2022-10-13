Ray J Says His Younger Self Should’ve Been “Tap Dancing” Instead of “Tapping Ass”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

William Ray Norwood Jr. (aka Ray J) has been in the news a lot over the last several weeks. The “One Wish” singer had many of his fans concerned after expressing suicidal thoughts on social media.

Additionally, Ray J has taken aim at the Kardashian-Jenner family in public. He blatantly accused socialite/businesswoman Kris Jenner of lying about the infamous sex tape involving her daughter Kim Kardashian and Norwood.

With all the personal issues taking place in Ray J’s life at the moment, the College Hill: Celebrity Edition star had to reflect on his past. Dose Of Society caught up with Ray and asked the 41-year-old entertainer what advice he would give to his younger self.

“You don’t gotta be cool, Ray,” stated the industry veteran. “Gangstas and dudes that you think is cool, they wanna see you elevate. So if you do Broadway, you tap, you sing, you dance – just be great. They gonna ride with you. You don’t gotta be cool.”

Ray J continued, “All I was doing was tapping ass, when I could’ve been tap dancing. Instead of tapping ass all day, tap ass a little bit. But if you tap dance, do that the majority of the time.” Dose Of Society posted the video to its Instagram page last week.

This week saw Ray J jump into the middle of the racial/religious controversy surrounding Kanye “Ye” West. The former adversaries have now fully embraced right-wing ideology by endorsing conservative pundit Candace Owens.

Both Ray J and Kanye West showed up to the premiere of Candace Owens’s The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM documentary. Owens also co-signed Ye’s contentious “White Lives Matter” shirt which ignited widespread backlash directed at West.

Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs became one of the most outspoken critics of Kanye West’s latest racially-sensitive antics. In response, Ray J called out Diddy by posting, “Yo Puff – I came to [your] house and told you a couple [of] months ago I had some issues with certain 🤡s [clowns] and n##### was quiet – now all of a sudden.”

Ray J and Kanye West have a complicated connected history. Norwood appeared in the 2007 pornographic film Kim Kardashian, Superstar which displayed the then-couple engaging in sexual intercourse. In 2013, he released a quasi-diss track about Kardashian/West titled “I Hit It First.”

Kanye West later married Kardashian in 2014. The G.O.O.D. Music founder fired back at Ray on the 2016 track “Highlights” where Ye rapped, “He might’ve hit it first, only problem is I’m rich.” According to reports, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021.