Raz B Addresses Omarion Being The Last Member To Join B2K

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the boy band over the years.

B2K provided the soundtrack for a generation of music fans’ adolescence. The R&B/Hip Hop group consisted of teenage performers J-Boog, Lil Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion.

While B2K managed to score Top 40 hits, members of the boy band also developed personal issues with each other. Lead singer Omarion, who joined the group last, admitted having a strained relationship with his groupmates.

Raz-B recently appeared on VladTV, and he talked about the history of B2K. The conversation also included the 37-year-old musician/actor addressing Omarion becoming part of B2K after the original iteration went through several name changes.

“After the five [person] group, we disbanded. We were shopped around to multiple labels. Everybody passed on us. But there was one label that really expressed a lot of interest, which was Epic Records,” recalled Raz-B.

He added, “I would definitely say the fact that three of us were already in a group prior, there was some chemistry that we had. But as soon as [Omarion] got in the group, we immediately embraced him. But, I think just like any other brothers, everybody’s gonna have their little frictions.”

Raz also stated, “Just because you’re in a group doesn’t mean you necessarily like each other… Kids, when you’re young, you have a way of expressing you don’t like each other… But, I know I always made [Omarion] feel very, very welcome in the group.”

B2K released their self-titled debut studio LP in 2002. The project debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2002’s Platinum-certified Pandemonium! also peaked in the Top 10. “Bump, Bump, Bump” with P. Diddy is B2K’s only single to lead the Hot 100 chart.