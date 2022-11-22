R&B Singer Lucky Daye Gets Dragged Over BBL Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Twitter users call out #LuckyDaye for allegedly being a deadbeat dad.

2022 has been a memorable year for Lucky Daye. The R&B performer’s Table for Two project won a Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album in April.

However, Lucky Daye’s Grammy moment came with some controversy. According to reports, former College Hill Atlanta cast member Ashley Lasseter labeled Daye as a deadbeat dad for their daughter.

Those allegations by Lasseter came back to haunt Lucky Daye this week. The RCA recording artist decided to share his thoughts about women getting Brazilian butt lift surgery.

“If I get you a BBL, I’m putting an AirTag in it,” tweeted Daye on Monday morning around 4:30 am ET. Despite getting nearly 10,000 likes, many social media users began dragging the singer on the platform.

If I get you a BBL I’m putting an AirTag in it — Lucky Daye (@iamluckydaye) November 21, 2022

One person wrote, “[You] could put an AirTag on your kid’s bookbags but you’d have to actually see them, so.” Another user tweeted, “Lucky, I love you. But this is [a] wild thing to say especially when you can’t even locate your own kid 😭.”

Someone who seemed to be a fan of Lucky Daye admitted the BBL comments were indefensible in his or her eyes. The Twitter user posted, “Sometimes I just wish my faves would just hush.😭😭 [I] can’t even save you.”

Last month, Atlanta-bred rapper Lil Baby caught some heat online after suggesting the BBL craze is beginning to become played out. Baby said, “It’s like everybody got it now. You know how it is. When everybody got something, it kinda goes out of style then.”

As for Lucky Daye, the “Karma” vocalist showed up at the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony on Sunday. He lost in the Favorite Male R&B Artist category to Chris Brown. 2022 also saw Daye make guest appearances on Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine and Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location.

