The Recording Academy has decided to move forward with the 67th annual Grammy Awards taking place on February 2 at the Crypto.Com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Industry folks were holding their collective breaths as the powers that be deliberated on whether to move forward with the ceremony.

Recording Academy/MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason jr. passed down the decision on Monday (January 13) with a letter addressed to Recording Academy members. He explained the event will double as a fundraiser for victims of the numerous wildfires decimating the City of Angels.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles,” Mason wrote. “This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.

“In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.”

Mason continued, “In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned. This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The GRAMMYs will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

The Recording Academy and MusiCares pledged $1 million in aid last week and, as Mason noted, doubled their goal.

As of Monday, the biggest threat, Palisades Fire remains at just 14 percent contained, while the second biggest fire, the Eaton Fire, is contained at 33 percent. The Hurst Fire is contained at 95 percent, while the Sunset, Lidia and Kenneth Fires are 100 percent contained. At least 24 people have died and the death toll is expected to rise.