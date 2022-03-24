“Remove Kanye From Coachella!” Petition Has Almost Hits Its Goal Of 50K In One Week

The “Remove Kanye West from Coachella” petition has gathered almost 40,000 signatures to boot the “DONDA” rapper off the festival.

Kanye West backlash continues to tsunami across pop culture. Now Anti-Ye’rs have launched a petition to get him kicked off the upcoming Coachella festival.

Organizers of the petition say the organizers should be “ashamed” for even considering him.

The “Remove Kanye from Coachella!” petition has gathered almost 40,000 signatures calling for organizers to boot the “DONDA” rapper off the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance roster.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” said Caramello Marie, who started the petition.

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others,” Marie fumed. “This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the billionaire multi-hyphenate has weaponized (or evangelized) social media over the last year.

Some days, the artist who has bipolar disorder, is making overtures to get his family back, and other days he is blasting the Kardashians and those associated with them for keeping him apart from his children.

He has also threatened his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

The copy continued with the stinging reprimand of the festival’s producers and promoters. It said, “Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

The Change.org petition was started a week ago by Carmello Marie, a fanatical Kim, and Pete stan, who manages the Instagram Page KimandPeteUpdates.

Marie’s goal is to reach 50,000 names, and the achievement has almost been realized. In response to this petition, Tory Lanez has jumped up to Yeezy’s defense and started his own petition.

Our publication reported the “ChixTapes” chart-topper started the “Keep Our Black Men On Coachella” petition. He promoted the petition on his Twitter on Tuesday, March 22nd, saying, “I Just made this … because someone has to.”

I Just made this …. because someone has to … ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾https://t.co/AcjeT0MD5G — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 22, 2022

Coachella, as of this publishing, has not decided whether to keep Kanye or follow the Grammy’s lead and boot him from their upcoming concert.