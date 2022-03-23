Tory Lanez Issues Petition To “Keep Our Black Men On Coachella” & Other Festivals

Tory Lanez launched his petition days after one was created to prevent Kanye West from performing at the Coachella festival next month.

Tory Lanez is furthering his “Protect black men” movement with an online petition to keep Black male artists on the festival stage.

A recent Change.Org petition calling for the removal of Kanye West from the Coachella line-up has garnered thousands of signatures. Now, Tory Lanez urges, “Keep our Black men on Coachella and all other festivals.”

He took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 22) to share the petition. “I Just made this …. because someone has to … ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾” he wrote.

I Just made this …. because someone has to … ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾https://t.co/AcjeT0MD5G — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 22, 2022

Tory Lanez Says “We Must Make a Change”

Sitting at nearly 600 signatures, Tory Lanez explained his position in the description.

“We are watching the industry and fake cancel culture remove all of our legendary black men , black celebrities and black moguls …..from festivals , from our culture and from our lives … and it starts with us,” he urged. “We must make a change .. so we can keep our black men thriving …we stood for equal rights of black men 2 years ago with GEORGE FLOYD .. what changed from “then to now” in regards of the protection of BLACK MEN … “a man is not his craft … and the craft should never be judged by the man“ don’t let them use our personal life situations to make fake stories that have been misconstrued to hinder and taint our legacies …. STAND FOR US … WE ARE THE BACK BONE OF CULTURE .

Tory concluded, “If we lose this fight we lose the HEAD of the same culture that we have known and loved and OWNED for the last 2000 years … the BLACK MAN NEEDS TO BE PROTECTED . The first step is PROTECTING OUR CULTURE !! HELP US.”

Tory Lanez, currently on trial for allegedly shooting Megan The Stallion in the foot, tweeted his concerns on Monday. “I don’t care what y’all have to say,” he began. “WE ARE BLACK MEN … AND WE MATTER … don’t wait till we are all lynched , lied on and character assassinated to realize they have removed all of our legends and role models from the conversation.”