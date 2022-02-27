Remy Ma Drops New Song & Video Ahead Of “Queens Get The Money”

Remy Ma is pulling out all the stops ahead of her first battle rap event set to go down on Sunday, streamed live on Hot.97.

When Remy Ma announced her plans for Chrome 23, her new all-female battle league, she said she was bringing something different to the game.

Proving true to her word, the Bronx spitter surpassed expectations on her rollout with new concepts and slick production. She has been on an extensive media run, gracing battle rap and non-battle rap media platforms to promote her new venture.

1️⃣ MORE DAY until @chrometwenty3's #QueensGetTheMoney!



Watch LIVE on https://t.co/MH9FEBexv0 starting at 3PM



Which battle are you looking forward to?



Get ready for the show: https://t.co/MZzZLmMorV pic.twitter.com/O05oQhoamX — HOT 97 (@HOT97) February 26, 2022

Now for her latest move, Remy dropped a new song featuring all the artists from her Queens Get The Money Card. The women will battle live on Sunday night (Feb. 27) in New York City. Hot97 will live stream the event.

Remy Ma allows the Chrome 23 ladies to take center stage on the song as they all spit a verse before the “All The Way Up” singer brings it home. QB Black Diamond, Ms. Hustle, Pristavia, O’fficial, Casey Jay Couture, 40 BARRS, and Yoshi get to the money in the video, robbing a bank vault. The glamorous crew count cash and use gold bricks as money phones posing in crowns in the glossy visuals. Watch the video below.

Remy Ma Presents Chrome 23 “Queens Get The Money Card”

Chrome 23 is Remy Ma’s new vision for female battle rap. A league where ladies are highlighted and supported through the industry with a focus on getting paid!

“I want all the women that have ever put their blood sweat and tears into this, that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to make some decent money,” Remy said when she announced the league. She added, “I’m not doing this because of me, I’m not trying to be cocky or nothing. I’m rich, I really am.”

Remy Ma intends to use her experience in the industry to spotlight the female battle rap scene like never before.

“There is so much talent and so many people who can pen, if I can give them space or platform, I will,” she said. “The Queens Get the Money is a rap battle experience, the first of its kind, for female MCs to show their talent.”

Remy Ma’s Queens Get The Money does down live on Hot97 Sunday, February 27 at 3 p.m EST.