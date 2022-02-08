Remy Ma Questioned About Possibly Reconciling With Nicki Minaj

The Bronx rep is promoting female empowerment with Queens Get The Money.

Back in 2017, Remy Ma dropped the scathing diss track “Shether.” That 7-minute song took direct aim at fellow New York City-raised rapper Nicki Minaj.

The Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj feud never came to an amicable conclusion as both women eventually just moved past the beef. However, Minaj recently settled her differences with JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls which garnered a lot of publicity.

TMZ caught up with Remy Ma and the outlet’s cameraperson mentioned the City Girls/Nicki Minaj reconciliation. The conversation also included Remy being questioned if she would consider making up with Nicki Minaj in a similar fashion.

“I don’t have any issues with anybody. I’ve been chilling,” responded Remy Ma with a smile on her face. The Bronx emcee previously took a victory lap for her war of words against Nicki Minaj at the 2017 BET Awards.

Meanwhile, Remy Ma is preparing to present the inaugural Queens Get The Money battle rap event. The all-women showcase will take place on February 27 in New York.

“I see a lot of the girls out there doing their thing, spitting about their real experiences. I’m a big fan of that and supporting other women in this industry,” said Remy Ma.

The star of the Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies reality show continued, “Being a female rapper in this industry is tough, but we have made lots of effort to level the playing field.”