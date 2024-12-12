Remy Ma Fires Back At Papoose, Trades Shots With Claressa Shields In Heated Social Media Spat 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ongoing drama between Remy Ma and Papoose is exploding on social media, with Claressa Shields now shading the Terror Squad rapper.

Remy Ma and Papoose are crashing out on social media, trading cheating accusations in an intense back and forth amid allegations the TuneCore executive is having an affair with boxer Claressa Shields.

The drama erupted late on Wednesday evening (December 11), and continued into Thursday morning.

In her latest post, Remy Ma shared an alleged screenshot of the boxing champ’s text messages to Pap urging him to “do something today about this girl.” Shields feared her PR Team would “freak out” over the allegations,” and hinted at an upcoming bombshell.

“I can’t be up there exposing her etc before Dec 25th the movie coming out,” she wrote, referencing her upcoming film. She also mentioned Remy’s IG Story threatening to expose the boxer.

“I’m not worried about nothing she say or put in her story,” the text read. “I just need you to clear it up soon as.”

Remy Ma responded in the caption, writing, “he took your advice but not before I screenshot yall convo.”

The “Ghetto & Ratchet” hitmaker also accused Papoose of trying to get her in trouble with the law and conspiring with an alleged lover to ruin the Terror Squad rapper.

“He was getting me arrested,” she wrote. “The woman that NEVER f##### off on him in 17 years! While plotting with ONE OF his chicks to try to destroy me. The same woman that could’ve BEEN used my platform to expose you. I got all your pics and messages from the chicks while I was away and he was “holding me down.”

Remy Ma signed off with a preemptive strike, predicting that Papoose will claim he wrote for her. Disturbingly, she also claimed she threatened her with revenge p###. “And if anything sexual leaks about me,’ she said, “it was him cuz he threatened that too.”

In her first post, Remy leaked alleged text messages and claimed Pap was cheating on her with Shields and others. She claimed she surprised Shields by taking Pap’s phone after he fell asleep while talking to the boxer.

Papoose Blasts “Narcissist” Remy Ma

Papoose responded, blasting Remy Ma in a scathing Instagram post, calling her a “narcissist.” He also accused his wife of cheating on multiple occasions and playing victim once he “finally” decided to move on.

Meanwhile, Claressa Shields went off on X (Twitter), firing off a pair of tweets.

“Misery loves company baby…. Smh. I’m just so happy over here,” she wrote. “I can’t believe a 45 year old woman is crashing out like this. [clown] behavior.”