Remy Ma Issues Warning To Battle Rappers: “I Shoot First” 

Remy Ma issued a warning to all battle rappers considering sending shots her way amid her public marriage drama.

Remy Ma is putting battle rappers on notice amid the drama surrounding her marriage to Papoose and relationship with Eazy the Block Captain.

Earlier this month, all hell broke loose online when Remy Ma put Papoose on blast for his alleged relationship with boxer Claressa Shields, kicking off several rounds of mudslinging between the estranged couple and their respective paramours.

The Bronx native’s affair with the Philly battle rapper was exposed in explosive fashion during the latter’s clash with Geechi Gotti in September 2023.

However, Remy Ma, who started her music career battle rapping in the streets, announced she’s firing back the next time.

Eazy the Block Captain is gearing up to battle Shotgun Suge on January 5, his first clash since Remy Ma and Papoose’s public spat. The “Ghetto & Ratchet” hitmaker anticipates shade coming her way and issued a warning while hosting the faceoff.

“I just want to put this disclaimer out there right now. I’m a rapper too,” Remy asserted. “So if you have any plans on trying to get out there and talk crazy to me, I fight back. New Chrome rules, I fight back now.”

Remy Ma bans all her battle rap employees from mentioning her when they battle the other battle rapper employee she cheated on her husband with pic.twitter.com/qDHgZNdC4a — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) December 27, 2024

Suge was undeterred, responding, “You gone’ get it though,” adding, “It’s definitely a shot coming.”

However, Remy Ma swiftly reminded him, “I shoot back. Actually, I shoot first. I have a better record at shooting than you do.”

Remy Ma Promises: “One Of Y’all Lucky Battle Rappers Gone’ Get It”

Remy Ma then distinguished herself from other battle rap league owners before repeating her threat.

“I don’t know which one of y’all lucky battlers is gone get it,” she continued. “But one of these days I’m going just wake up one day and I’m like you know what … It’s time.”

Eazy the Block Captain vs. Shotgun Suge goes down on Chrome 23 in New Jersey on January 5. Check out the trailer and watch the faceoff below.