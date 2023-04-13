Rep Addresses Rumors Lil Baby Pulled Out Of DC Gay Pride Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Was Lil Baby scheduled for an appearance at Pride In The District? Apparently, the Atlanta-bred rap star’s name should not have been attached to the gay pride event in Washington, DC.

Pride In The District created a flyer claiming Lil Baby would headline a May 28 nightclub party. However, the organization later confirmed the advertised Bravo Bravo appearance was a mistake.

“We have an update… Unfortunately [Lil Baby] was unaware of the booking and some despicable low-life is out there scamming people claiming to be a booking agent. We will end this situation here and move forward,” read a caption on Pride In The District’s Instagram page.

The Neighborhood Talk also shared a response reportedly from a representative for Lil Baby. Apparently, the 28-year-old hitmaker never began negotiations with Pride In The District to show up in the District of Columbia.

“[Lil Baby] never even knew of this event and none of his team or agents were ever in contact with Pride In The District. A scammer must have posed as a rep of his. Lil Baby never pulled out of anything with this as he was never booked or contacted in the first place,” read the statement from Baby’s camp.

Last year, Lil Baby released his third studio LP It’s Only Me. The project became the rapper’s third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. He also led the chart with 2020’s My Turn and 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk.

Baby will hit stages across the country for his upcoming “It’s Only Us Tour.” The trek travels to Washington D.C. on August 31. GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxh serve as opening acts.