Rep. Jasmine Crockett Channels Kendrick Lamar To Protest Donald Trump’s Address To Congress 

Texas-based politician Jasmine Crockett drew inspiration from Kendrick Lamar to protest against Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett, a devoted Kendrick Lamar fan, is once again channeling the West Coast rapper—this time as a form of protest against Donald Trump.

Ahead of Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening (March 4), Crockett joined the viral trend, sharing a video of herself and two aides performing K. Dot’s “Not Like Us” dance from his Super Bowl performance.

While lip-syncing to the track, Crockett put her own spin on the intro, proclaiming, “The country is divided—somebody’s gotta fight for it.”

She also urged a boycott of Trump’s address, writing, “Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance. DO NOT WATCH!”

Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance. 😒 DO NOT WATCH! pic.twitter.com/R4KEolh7E3 — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 5, 2025

Crockett was initially hesitant about attending Trump’s address, joking that she wished she could seek advice from Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m still unsure about my attendance tonight,” she tweeted. “I must say that I wish I could tap Kendrick and ask, ‘What would K Dot do?’”

Ultimately, Crockett and several other Democratic Congress leaders walked out in protest.

They cited “the President’s betrayal of key campaign promises to improve the economy, increase the number of jobs, and strengthen our economy,” in a joint statement following the walkout.

Crockett declared, “What this moment demands me to do is step up the fight and let America know Democrats won’t back down.”

The joint statement concluded, “We will not normalize this, in fact we will fight back in each and every way this moment demands. The future of America is on the line. House Democrats are dug in and ready. Now it’s up to the American people to decide — do we roll back or press forward?”

We will not normalize… pic.twitter.com/eJh7EzI17u — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 5, 2025

Jasmine Crockett Likens Herself To Kendrick Lamar After Dissing Rival

It’s not the first time Jasmine Crockett has channeled Kendrick Lamar to attack her political adversaries.

She compared herself to K. Dot following her viral takedown of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

J&J (Jared & Jazz) dropping diss tracks like we Kendrick Lamar…



MTG Truly wanted the smoke tonight. https://t.co/Vc37u7DdFs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 17, 2024

Crockett also quoted Lamar’s “Not Like Us” while calling out Trump for suggesting Black voters will back him because of his criminal record.