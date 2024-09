Amber “Rella” Williams, who he was with for more than 15 years and is the mother to his two children, hadn’t spoken out about his death until recently.

Rich Homie Quan died of a suspected drug overdose last week, leaving the rap community—particularly in his hometown of Atlanta—stunned.

In the wake of his death, multiple women, including rapper Erica Banks, claimed to have had a romantic relationship with rapper. But his longtime partner Amber “Rella” Williams, who he was with for more than 15 years and is the mother to his two children, hadn’t spoken out about his death until recently.

On Saturday (September 7), Williams shared a message to her Instagram Story that read: “This pain is unbearable. The love you all have shown is an over flow. I truly appreciate everyone who’s reached out. I’m traumatized from a moment that’ll forever be in my head. I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide.

:Please respect me and the family at this time. Our house is no longer a home. I’m completely heartbroken 15 years gone. I’ll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn’t have to leave me like this. #Numb.”

Williams is the voice heard on the 911 call, which TMZ published shortly after Rich Homie Quan’s death. Understandably, she’s frantic as she tells the operator she didn’t feel a pulse. Williams explained Quan had fallen asleep on the couch the night before. She put a blanket over him and went to sleep in their bedroom. The next morning, he was still on the couch seemingly asleep. After she dropped their son off at school, she returned to check on him and noticed he hadn’t moved nor was he breathing. That’s when she made the call.

As for the Erica Banks, she drew an abundance of criticism after she posted about him. In addition to sharing clips of the pair basking in each other’s presence, Banks wrote: “All you wanted was to find happiness again always saw it in your face and heard it in your voice. But you had so much left to do. The album, the tour, your BIRTHDAY! I’m just glad we were able to enjoy such peaceful and memorable moments while you were here man. Such a sweetheart! Rest in Paradise Quan.”

Another woman, who goes by the Instagram handle @biggbritt13, posted multiple photos and videos of her and Quan together. In one photo, Rich Homie Quan is kissing the woman in the mirror while she takes a selfie. She wrote in the caption, “We know everything about each other. Idc what nobody has to say you was my everything wah am I supposed to do.” She also claimed to Quan better than anybody else “relationship or not.”

Rich Homie Quan was just 34 at the time of his death. The Fulton Country Coroner has completed an autopsy although the results have not yet been made public.