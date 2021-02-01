Rich The Kid Addresses Feud With Jay Critch & Dropping ‘Boss Man’ During Quarantine

(AllHipHop News)
“Yeah, it definitely affects the other person, because it’s a long relationship with somebody, and you definitely… When the internet plays a part into it, it just turns into a different type of mess,” said Rich The Kid when asked about his recent falling out with his Rich Forever Music artist Jay Critch.
The two began feuding publicly over business arrangements with Critch seemingly accusing Rich of not allowing him to leave the label. Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s New Music Daily caught up with RTK to discuss his new Lucky 7 project and the current situation with Jay Critch.
“Pro’s is, I guess, people get to hear your side of what’s going on, and you get to put out a statement, but the cons are it’s just too many mixed emotions and too many opinions, and your business gets out there,” offered Rich.
He continued, “So I feel like when it comes to business, you really need to just keep it in house. But sometimes when your emotions gets mixed up into the business, that’s when s### goes bad. That’s what I’m really learning as I grow up, and being a better boss and better person to just – Yeah. We’ve been friends forever, so definitely. We’ve spoke on the phone. I talked to him yesterday.”
Before Lucky 7 arrived in January 2020, RTK dropped the Boss Man studio LP in March 2020. That album did not perform as well commercially as 2018’s The World Is Yours and 2019’s The World Is Yours 2. Rich spoke about his Boss Man era and what he has coming next.
“I got to show my maturity in every album. I feel like my last album, I dropped in the middle of the quarantine, so I didn’t get to really capitalize off it like I really wanted to,” said Rich. “And it was like right in the beginning of the quarantine, so it was a really weird time for music and a weird time for everything. So I’m just living and learning.”
He continued, “I got some exciting projects that I got coming out this year that I just can’t talk about yet… No, I ain’t got a release date. It’s going to come out definitely around the summertime, more before the summertime or right before the summer. But it’s going to definitely show my elevation and growth in it, because that’s really what it’s about for me right now, is showing my growth and everything.”
Late last month, Rich The Kid teamed with rising female rappers Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli for the new single “Nasty.” A week later, he released the Lucky 7 EP which hosts “Nasty” as well as “Laughin” featuring DaBaby and “Boom Boom” featuring Lil Mosey.