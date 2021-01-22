Rich The Kid Links With Mulatto, Rubi Rose & Flo Milli For “Nasty” Single

(AllHipHop News)
Three of the hottest rising rappers in the industry at the moment are now all on one record. Established Hip Hop artist Rich The Kid connected with Atlanta’s Mulatto, Atlanta’s Rubi Rose, and Mobile’s Flo Milli for his brand new song.
“Nasty” features each of the southern-raised women spitting verses over the Budda Beats-produced track. As the title suggests, the single is centered around Rich The Kid and his female guests rapping about their sexual desires and skills.
2020 was a watershed year for Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli. XXL Freshman Class member Mulatto released her debut album Queen of Da Souf, Rubi let loose her debut mixtape For The Streets, and Flo Milli dropped her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?
Both Big Latto and Rubi Rose had cameos in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s über-viral, record-breaking “WAP” music video which was viewed by some fans as a sex-positive female anthem. Flo Milli and Mulatto were nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, losing to the late Pop Smoke.
Last year saw Rich The Kid continue to spread his music. He joined forces with other rap stars on collaborations like “Stuck Together” with Lil Baby & Future, “Too Blessed” with Quavo & Takeoff, and “Bankroll” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The Rich Forever label head also teamed with YoungBoy for the Nobody Safe joint project.