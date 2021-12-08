Rich the Kid Ordered To Pay Fashion Nova Hundreds-Of-Thousands Of Dollars

Rich the Kid has been ordered to pay a hefty judgment to clothing behemoth Fashion Nova for breaching a contract with the company!

It seems that troubled rapper Rich the Kid is back in the news … and it ain’t for music.

A new lawsuit alleges that the “Breakin’ U Off” artist will be breaking off clothing retailer Fashion Nova six figures after reneging on a deal.

According to The Blast, a default judgment will require RTK to dish out $132,637.75 to the famous brand —$100,000 in damages, $29,526 in interest, and $3,111 in fees associated with the case.

In 2018, at the height of his career, Fashion Nova hired him as a celebrity ambassador.

For his services, the company gave him a $100,000 advance. His responsibilities as an ambassador included doing some promotions, shout-outs on his social media, and a mention in one of his upcoming songs.

Apparently, he did none of this.

When the lawsuit was first filed, RTK remarked that “S–t is crazy m########### tryna sue a n#### left and right” and that “It’s time for us to promote ownership, not that slave s###.”

But a Los Angeles County Court believes that the people suing him are in the right, affirming that he did in fact, break his endorsement contract.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Rick the Kid has a history of breaking his contracts.

In 2020, his management sued him for not honoring a contract winning over $1 million.

A California judge granted Blueprint Artist Management, the former management company for Rich the Kid, a default judgment. In total the “No Loyalty” rapper has to cough up $960,614 in damages + $143,696.28 in interest + $873 in costs, for a grand total of $1,105,183.28.

Originally, Blueprint Artist Management sued Rich the Kid for $3.5 million, claiming that he owed them for their services. The firm noted that they signed him three years ago in May 2017 to a potentially lucrative deal that would have allowed them to reap 20% of his gross income.

Their grievance is that the emcee has not paid them $960,000 in commission + an additional $500,000. According to the complaint, Blueprint “repeatedly demanded the payment of its long-overdue Commissions” but Rich refused to pay them according to their agreement.

Rich the Kid has not commented on his most recent loss in court.