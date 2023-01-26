Rich The Kid Gets Takeoff Memorial Tattoo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Many members of the Hip Hop community are still mourning the tragic passing of Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball. One of the Migos member’s longtime collaborators, Rich The Kid, honored Takeoff with new body art.

Tampa-based artist Tattoo MF Red shared footage of Rich The Kid getting Takeoff’s name inked on his hand. According to TMZ, MF Red completed the tat in around thirty minutes.

“Working on the homie @richthekid,” wrote Tattoo MF Red as the caption for his TikTok post. Over on Instagram, MF Red wrote, “Memorial tattoo for the homie @richthekid 💪🏻🚀 R.I.P. @yrntakeoff.”

Rich The Kid worked extensively with the Migos trio as part of the Quality Control Music roster. Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset linked with Rich for the Streets On Lock mixtape series between 2013-2015.

People around the world offered condolences to Takeoff’s family following his death on November 1, 2022, as a result of multiple gunshots. Quavo and Offset also shared personal remembrances about their late groupmate.

In particular, Offset seems to be really struggling with the loss of Takeoff. Set’s most recent tweet appears to be another example of his agonizing grief. On January 25, the Georgia native tweeted, “🚀 come back bra!”

Migos released four albums – 2015’s Yung Rich Nation, 2017’s Culture, 2018’s Culture II, and 2021’s Culture III. The Grammy-nominated family members also have numerous mixtapes in their catalog. Additionally, Takeoff dropped his only solo studio LP, The Last Rocket, in 2018.