Rich the Kid Accused Of Failing To Pay Rent On His Luxurious Manhattan Apartment

Rich the Kid is being sued AGAIN for bailing on his New York apartment and refusing to pay the rent to his angry landlord!

Troubled rapper Rich the Kid is back in the news for allegedly cheating people. Another landlord has filed a lawsuit saying that he owes them back rent.

According to reports the “Plug the Walk” rapper is being sued by his Manhattan landlord East Village 14 Owner LLC.

In the lawsuit, his landlord says that he lived in their East Village residence for 14 months and stopped paying in August.

In 2020 a Beverly Hills landlord sued and won a similar case against the artist for rent dodging. On Friday, May 22, 2020, a Los Angeles judge ordered him to pay $323,214 to them.

Also, in May of that year, Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills sued Rich the Kid for approximately $235,000 for unpaid jewelry.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, he was later sued by Fashion Nova, the clothing brand, for breaking an endorsement contract. The apparel company sued for $2.1 million but was awarded $132,637.75.

A court also ruled Rich cheated his manager and forced the star to pay $1.1 million, comprised of $960,614 in damages, $143,696.28 in interest, and $873 in costs, for a total of $1,105,183.28.

The current lawsuit against Rich the Kid was filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court. So far, the rapper has yet to respond.